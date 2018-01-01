The easiest way to connect your IoT devices to your favourite services.

Make useful creations

Flow Studio is the easiest way to connect your IoT devices to your favourite services. Want to be sent an SMS when your plant is thirsty? Just add your devices and build your Flow.

Create a solution in 3 simple steps

Setup a Space

A Space is a safe, secure place where your devices live. It could be your home, office or a fleet across the world that can talk to each other.

Build a Flow

Flows provide triggers, logic and outputs for data that goes through the Wia platform. Turn even the most simple of devices into a smart application.

Connect a Device

Whether it's an off-the-shelf device, a development board or a whole new product, if it connects to the Internet, it connects to Wia.


Already integrated with your favourite services


Slack integration Twitter integration Twilio integration Google cloud integration
 
Amazon web services integration Sigfox integration Webhooks integration

Powerful, fully featured platform

Javascript

Inject, test and run your own Javascript right in the browser. Run algorithms, translate data and introduce complex logic.

Webhooks

Push data directly to your own services and any 3rd party service without writing a line of code.

Integrations

Your favourite services all in one place. Send SMS, do image recognition and generate support tickets.

